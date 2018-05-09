From temple to dargah to temple, Rahul Gandhi seeks divine blessings galore

Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi has been a frequent visitor at religious venues before assembly elections. He made it a point to seek blessings repeatedly before elections in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal. In Gujarat, he visited close to 20 temples before voting. And Karnataka is proving to be no different.

On Wednesday, just days before voting on May 12, the Congress president went to two temples and a dargah in order to seek blessings. His first stop of the day was at Dodda Ganapathi Temple in Chickpet where he stood with folded hands as priests performed the morning ceremony. Next up in his schedule was a halt at Dargah of Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan in Bengaluru. For evening prayers, Rahul reached the city's Swamy Temple.

Of course, Rahul did address political rallies through the day as well but that he made it a point to stop at several religious sites through the course of the same day did not go un-noticed. While there were many who saw nothing unusual about the visits, there were also many who took to Twitter to claim that Rahul was in 'desperate' mode.

Rahul has campaigned in Karnataka heavily in recent weeks, training his guns on BJP and its leaders. At the same time, he has repeatedly heaped praises on the Siddaramaiah government for the work done in the state in the last four years. In all of this, he has visited several religious sites across the state as well.