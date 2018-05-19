Full text: What SC said while rejecting Congress, JDS plea on removal of KG Bopaiah as Protem Speaker

The Supreme Court on Saturday disposed off an application by the Congress and the JDS challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to appoint KG Bopaiah as the Protem Speaker in the assembly. The court said he will remain the interim speaker and ordered a live telecast of the assembly proceedings at 4 pm when Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa takes the floor test. The court also noted that several regional channels will be provided with live feeds for the telecast.

The bench comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said in its order, "there shall be no other item in the agenda that shall be taken up during the trust vote."

Full text: What SC said while rejecting Congress, JDS plea on the removal of KG Bopaiah as Protem Speaker

Though a number of prayers are made in this interlocutory application for modification of this Court's order dated 18.5.2018 and further directions, in view of the statement of Mr. Tushar Mehta, learned Additional Solicitor General appearing on behalf of the State Government as well as the Governor, it is not even necessary to go into these prayers.

We may place on record that the statement of Mr. Mehta, learned Additional Solicitor General, is that there would be live telecast of the proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in respect of Floor Test to be held at 4.00 P.M. today. It is also stated that the Secretary of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will record the same. Mr. Mehta, learned Additional Solicitor General, also informed that several local news channels would be provided with the live feed of the proceedings to enable them to have live telecast of the proceedings on their respective channels.

Mr. Kapil Sibal and Dr. A.M. Singhvi, learned Senior Counsel appearing for the applicants, have not pressed their prayers made in the instant interlocutory application in view of the aforesaid statement made by Mr. Mehta, learned Additional Solicitor General.

We also clarify that there shall be no other item in the Agenda that shall be taken up during the Trust Vote today.

In view of the aforesaid, the instant application stands disposed of.

No orders on the application for impleadment of Mr. K.G. Boppaiah as party respondent no.4, are passed.