Gauri Lankesh murder: Late journalist's sister satisfied with SIT probe, brother to move high court

Bengaluru: The sister of the murdered Karnataka journalist Gauri Lankesh appears satisfied with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case, which she said was in its final stages.

"The SIT team has been in touch with me and is giving progress updates. I think they are reaching end stages of investigation soon," Kavitha, sister of Gauri Lankesh, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kavitha made these remarks while speaking at an event – the Gauri Sankalp Diwas - held on the Gauri Lankesh`s 56th birth anniversary on Monday.

Kavitha, in an interview with a publication, had said that her family was more or less satisfied with the SIT probe.

However, Indrajit, the brother of late noted journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh said that he will seek a CBI probe into her murder.

Speaking to reporters at Chamarajanagar where she was buried, Indrajit Lankesh alleged that political pressure has affected the probe by the Special Investigation Team and he would approach the High Court.

Lankesh was shot dead by unknown by assailants outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5 last year.

Gauri Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid known for "anti-establishment" views.

The sensational murder of the journalist had sparked an outrage across the country and triggered several protests across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had termed the killing of Gauri Lankesh "an onslaught on humanity" and said that his government would ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.

The Karnataka government later formed a 21-member SIT, led by Inspector General of Police B K Singh, to investigate the case.

