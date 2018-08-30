Government holiday in Karnataka on August 31 for ULB elections

The Karnataka government has declared a holiday on August 31 for urban local bodies (ULBs) polls. The holiday extends to all government employees, schools and colleges, including grant-in-aid institutions. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm.

The holiday has been declared for all offices and establishments within the Ullal and Puttur city municipal councils and Bantwal Town Municipal Council.

After elections to three ULBs in Kodagu district were postponed due to the damage after heavy rains and floods, elections would be held for 105 ULBs on Friday. The campaigning for the elections ended on Wednesday at 5 pm.

Elections will also be held for three city corporations - Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga. The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked candidates not to send SMS or video clippings to seek votes from the people.

