Have come to power with Rahul Gandhi's blessings: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Just days after raising a political storm by saying he is not obligated to the people of Karnataka but to Congress, state CM HD Kumaraswamy once again created a row when he said that he came to power with blessings of Rahul Gandhi and not with that of the people.

Kumaraswamy is under pressure to come good on his poll promise of waiving off farmer loans. Meeting with farmer leaders on Wednesday, the JDS leader however said that any decision on this can only be made once Congress approves it. "Without the blessing of people and with the blessing of Rahul Gandhi, we have come to power. I'll convince Congress party but I can only take a decision once they approve," he said.

#WATCH: At meeting with farmer leaders, #Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy speaks on farmers' loan waiver, says, 'Without the blessing of people, but only with blessing of Rahul Gandhi, we've come to power. I'll convince Congress party, but I can only take decision once they approve.'

Kumaraswamy has repeatedly pointed towards the fact that since his party did not get a majority and now has a coalition government with Congress, he will need time to waive off farmer loans. He had previously said he is not under pressure from 6.5 crore people in the state but is at the mercy of Congress. He later said he was misquoted.

Critics however have seen his comments as an admission that he does not enjoy the people's support in the state. JDS had finished a distant third and managed to form the government only when second-placed Congress offered unconditional support. BJP, the single-largest party after counting of votes, has since alleged that all is not well in the alliance and even predicted that the 'friendship will collapse.'

JDS though insists that it would have been much easier to fulfil its poll promises had it received a majority. Kumaraswamy, therefore, has kept asking for more time. "We know politics and how to run government. Give me time, we shall solve all your problems. We will work together," he said.