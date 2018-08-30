हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy completes 100 days in office; thanks 'stars', visits Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Kumaraswamy had recently visited at least 50 places of worship ahead of completing 100 days as CM.

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy arrived in the national capital to thank Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his party's support in smoothly running the coalition government in the southern state.

Interestingly, the Janata Dal-Secular leader today completed 100 days as in office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

While speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that he has come to pay his regards to the Congress chief whose party is a partner in the coalition government in Karnataka.

''Today I completed 100 days in CM office so I am here to pay my regards to the Congress President,'' he said while speaking to reporters.

''Rahul Ji is happy with the way Karnataka government is running. Our government is able and functioning smoothly,''Kumaraswamy said after meeting the Congress president.

When asked if he had complained to Rahul Gandhi about former chief minister and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, he said, ''No no. It was a cordial visit. I had just come to meet him (Rahul Gandhi) on 100 days of our government.''

Kumaraswamy also met Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO earlier this morning in Delhi and discussed the flood and drought situation in Karnataka.

According to a report by Ahmedabad Mirror, the JDS leader had visited several important religious places in the past few days just as he completed the 100 days in office.

Kumaraswamy reportedly paid obeisance at 50 places of worship which include 47 temples, a dargah, a church and a mosque, seeking divine blessings for his remaining term.

Kumaraswamy visiting temples and other religious places is not surprising as he comes from a highly religious family.

His parents, HD Deve Gowda and Chennamma, his brother and PWD Minister HD Revanna, his wife and son also joined him in his recent visits to divine centres.

Those close to Kumaraswamy claim that the chief minister is a completely different man from what he used to be during his first stint as the CM.

They claim that his political acumen and personal beliefs have not affected his administration.

Though he is approachable and friendly, he no longer trusts people easily and is difficult to convince him.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar finds nothing wrong in Kumaraswamy's temple run.

“It is their personal belief. Is he the only politician to have visited temples? We have so many leaders who have done it in the past,’’ Shivakumar said. 

Kumaraswamy's predecessor Siddaramaiah – a self-declared atheist – had teamed up with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in paying visits to temple during the assembly elections. 

BJP leader and Lingayat strongman BS Yeddyurappa is also well known for his temple visit during his tenure as the chief minister.

