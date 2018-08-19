हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Karnataka

Six people have been killed in heavy rains, flooding and landslips in the district. The state had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the rains.

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of landslides and flood-affected areas in Kodagu for the second consecutive day. He had visited the flood-hit Kodagu district in Karnataka on Saturday, where hundreds are marooned in villages and towns due to heavy rains.

After his visit, he had said that at least 1,500 people are stranded in various parts of the district, but rescue officials have not been able to reach them due to bad weather and landslides. He had assured that efforts are being made to rescue them.

"The officials are trying to airlift people in the district, but the weather has not been very favourable," the Chief Minister said.

Six people have been killed in heavy rains, flooding and landslips in the district. The state had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the rains.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs 200-crore fund to take up relief measures in the rain-hit districts. He also visited a relief camp in Madikeri to assure people that the state is taking up rescue and relief operations on a war-footing.

The water being released from Harangi reservoir in the district across Harangi river, one of Cauvery`s tributaries, has been flooding several towns and villages in the region.

In all, 948 specialised rescuers from various state and central agencies are working in Kodagu district, a CMO statement said. So far, more than 1,250 people have been rescued and shifted to about 30 relief camps set up across the district.

Heavy rains have also been lashing coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada over the past few weeks.

The Bengaluru division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rains will continue in the coastal and south interior districts of the state, including Kodagu.

KarnatakaKarnataka floodsKarnataka rainHD Kumaraswamy

