HD Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy expresses grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

Karnataka chief minister Kumaraswamy said that Vajpayee's departure has created a vacuum in the political arena of the country. 

HD Kumaraswamy expresses grief over Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s death
File photo

Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed anguish over former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death.  Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy expressed 'deep grief' on the demise of a former prime minister of India. 

Kumaraswamy said that Vajpayee's departure has created a vacuum in the political arena of the country. 

He said, "Shri Vajpayee was a great visionary who lived the values he believed in."

 

 

Kumaraswamy is among many others who reacted to Vajpayee's death. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief by saying that Vajpayee's death marks the end of an era. PM Modi also expressed how Vajpayee's death was a personal and irreplaceable loss to him. 

President Ram Nath Kovind also said that the 'Gentle Giant' will be missed. 

Vajpayee died at the age of 93 in the national capital on Thursday. He breathed his last at 5.05 pm at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

