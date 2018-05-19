HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM on Monday

Bengaluru: On a politically charged day that witnessed BJP's BS Yeddyurappa tender his resignation minutes before a crucial floor test, HD Kumaraswamy of JDS - along with Congress - staked claim to replace him and will take oath on Monday in what is expected to be a grand ceremony attended by leaders of several regional parties.

Yeddyurappa, in an emotional speech in Karnataka Assembly, said he does not have the minimum required numbers and that he will step down - a decision which came just two days after he had taken oath as CM. There were scenes of jubilation in the rival Congress and JDS camp with Kumaraswamy eventually meeting Governor Vala and staking claim to form the next government. "We have been invited to form the government and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium between 12 noon and 1 on Monday," he announced outside the Raj Bhavan. "We have also extended invitations to leaders of various regional party including Mayawati, Akhilesh (Yadav) and Mamata (Banerjee)."

Terming the developments as historic and claiming it is a victory for democracy, Kumaraswamy said final modalities of the new government will be decided together with Congress. "We are absolutely united and there is no discord between MLAs of our two parties," he said.

Congress had formed a post-poll alliance with JDS after counting of votes on Tuesday saw no single party getting majority. While BJP staked claim - successfully - to form the government because it was the single-largest party, the eventual floor-test - which never happened - became the party's undoing. Even as its spokespersons claimed moral victory after Yeddyurappa resigned, Congress and JDS celebrated what they termed as a triumph for democracy. Some, like Congress President Rahul Gandhi, upped the ante and even attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He allowed people in his party to indulge in horse trading. He says he is against corruption but he is corruption," Rahul said in an evening press conference on Saturday. (Read full report here)

Rahul himself and mother Sonia Gandhi are now expected to be key members of the audience for the oath-taking ceremony on Monday. While Yeddyurappa's oath ceremony on Thursday was a subdued affair, Kumaraswamy's swearing-in - in all probability - would be a grand spectrum.