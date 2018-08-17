Heavy rains lashes Karnataka, landslides in Kodagu district

Heavy rains have caused havoc in the state of Karnataka on Friday. The bus services from Mangalore to Bangaluru has been dismissed by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) following landslides and heavy rain.

Earlier on Friday, the Army joined rescue operations for people stranded in Kodagu district due to landslides. Visuals of landslides and floods were released by ANI where water can be seen entering the houses.

"Army has joined the rescue operation along with National Disaster Response Force, Fire department, Quick Response Team, among others," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The statement said the chief minister was also constantly in touch with the district in-charge ministers who are stationed in their respective districts to monitor the rescue operations.

Kumaraswamy had on Thursday announced a grant-in-aid of Rs 200 crore to the affected districts for relief work.

The Congress' Karnataka unit set up three teams to assess the situation in the various districts affected by heavy rains.

Karnataka PCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said in a tweet that, "three teams have been constituted to assess the flood situation, assist and provide valuable information on how the party unit can render assistance in these areas."

Each team, consisting of about five to six party office bearers, after assessing the situation in the affected districts in coordination with the party's local units, have been asked to submit a report to the KPCC at the earliest.

Several districts of coastal and Malnad regions like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkmagaluru, Kodagu, parts of Hassan and Uttara Kannada have been receiving rains in the last few days.

