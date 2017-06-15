High Court directs SIT not to arrest Kumaraswamy in mining case

Bengaluru: In a relief to former chief minister and state JDS chief H D Kumaraswamy, the Karnataka High Court today directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) not to arrest him till June 20 in an illegal mining case.

Justice Rathnakala passed the order on an application for anticipatory bail moved by Kumaraswamy after the special court turned down his bail plea on Tuesday in the Janthakal mining company case.

The judge then posted the matter to June 20.

Kumaraswamy, son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is accused of putting immense pressure on the then commissioner of mines, Gangaram Baderiya, to clear a file in favour of Janthakal mining firm in 2007, when he was the chief minister.

Baderiya, now the principal secretary (revenue), was arrested by the SIT on May 15 for allegedly allowing the firm to illegally lift one million tonnes of mined ore in Chitradurga, based on forged documents.

The SIT had summoned Kumaraswamy, following the arrest of Baderiya.

Kumaraswamy had earlier said that he had no role in the case and would come out clean.

He also had accused the Congress government of targeting him ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters today, Kumaraswamy said he has nothing to fear and knows about the strength of the case.

He also questioned as to why the government which is fast tracking the Janthakal mining case involving him was not taking similar action relating to former chief minister Dharam Singh who is also facing charges in the case.

Asked whether he was being victimised, he said, "There?is no doubt about it."