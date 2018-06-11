हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IMD issues fresh warning of heavy rains in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal

Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed many parts of Karnataka on Monday, disrupting normal life, as southwest monsoon advanced vigorously.

Monsoon arrives in Panaji on June 8, 2018 (Pic courtesy: IANS)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy and very heavy rains in coastal Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and northeastern states.

IMD warning for June 12:

- Heavy rain at a few places, with very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Kerala, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Karnataka.

- Heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Vidarbha, south Konkan, Goa and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

- Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

- Squally winds speed reaching 35­45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely along and off Goa­Karnataka­Kerala coasts.

- Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over these areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

For Odisha, the IMD has said has issued thunderstorm and lightning warning for 11 districts of the state on Monday. The districts are Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Puri, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha, and Keonjhar. The IMD, in its release, said that lightning and thunderstorm accompanied with hail due to north-western rain (Kala Baishakhi) will occure in these districts till 8.30 pm. 

Meanwhile, heavy rains and gusty winds lashed many parts of Karnataka on Monday, disrupting normal life, as southwest monsoon advanced vigorously. "Southwest monsoon was vigorous over interior Karnataka and active over coastal Karnataka on Monday," the Bengaluru centre of IMD said on its website.

Heavy rainfall was observed in the state`s coastal districts of Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada, and interior districts of Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru. The heavy monsoon inundated low-lying areas, uprooted several trees and damaged roads in the coastal and south districts of the state.

Parts of Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru received very heavy rainfall measuring over 13 cm on Monday, according to the data from IMD. Heavy rains also caused landslides near the hilly town of Yedakumeri in the midst of the Western Ghats in Hassan district, about 180km west of Bengaluru, leading to two trains being diverted.

The weather office predicts heavy rain to continue through the week in coastal and south interior districts.

(With Agency inputs)

