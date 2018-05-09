In Karnataka, Congress vs BJP is a no contest: Rahul Gandhi shares comparative data

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said that the fight between his party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka Assembly elections in a “no contest”. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress president shared a graphic showing comparison on different parameters between the work done under previous BS Yeddyurappa government and current Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka.

The graphic showed the comparison between data obtained from 2013 and 2013-18 on different aspects like job creation, loan to farmers, completion of Namma metro, road construction and investment attraction, among others.

In Karnataka, Congress Vs BJP is a "no contest" as this graphic shows. pic.twitter.com/uwpOd4Vz3I — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2018

According to the graphic, Karnataka ranked 11th in investment attraction in 2013 while it tops the list in 2018. It further says that the energy production capacity has increased from 5,361 MW in 2013 to 9,349 MW in 2018.

The graphic shows that Karnataka has done better on all fronts such as tackling infant malnutrition, budget outlay, creation of MBBS seats, building of houses and pure drinking water.

Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit Basavanagudi, Shivajinagar and Hebbal in poll-bound Karnataka on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at a rally in Bangarpet in Karnataka on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused members of Congress party of being loyal to 10 Janpath in Delhi and not to the people of the country.

The Prime Minister said that Congress has lost wherever elections have been held in recent past. He said that the mindset of the Congress party is that when they win elections, people give them the license to do corruption.

“Now it is Karnataka’s turn to bid farewell to Congress…Congress has decimated the pride of Karnataka in the last five years. They are now spoiling the future of the state,” said Prime Minister Modi in his election campaign rally.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also targeted Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the party of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. He had asked the party to make it clear to the people if they were with the BJP or against it.