हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

In Pics: Amit Shah's roadshow in Karnataka's Mangaluru and Madikeri

Polling will be held in Karnataka on May 12 and results will be announced on May 15.

In Pics: Amit Shah&#039;s roadshow in Karnataka&#039;s Mangaluru and Madikeri
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@AmitShah

Mangaluru: BJP president Amit Shah said on Tuesday said that Congress government led by Siddaramaiah would be 'sent home' on May 15. He also said that the people of the southern state would vote for strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands to build the nation. 

Addressing a gathering here after holding a road show, Shah added that many Hindus had been 'murdered' in Dakshina Kannada district and no arrests were made. It was time to throw out the Congress government in the state, he said.

The roadshow in the city was held as part of the campaign for BJP's Mangaluru South candidate, Vedavyas Kamath. Shah held another rally at Kavoor after the road showing the city.

He also led a road show from Kolya to Thokkottu to campaign for Mangaluru (Ullal) BJP candidate Santhosh Rai Boliyar. 

Shah asked the people to choose BS Yeddyurappa as CM, "who will track down the murderers of Hindus."

Polling will be held in Karnataka on May 12 and results will be announced on May 15.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Karnataka Assembly ElectionsKarnataka assembly elections 2018BJPCongressAmit Shah
Next
Story

Congress trying to find excuses for impending defeat in Karnataka polls: PM Modi

Must Watch