JDS, Congress yet to reach consensus over key ministries in Karnataka

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) and the Congress party, who have formed an alliance government in Karnataka, are yet to reach a consensus on allocation of portfolios. Sources have told Zee News that the parties have not been able to reach an amicable solution despite holding several rounds of meetings.

According to sources, the bone of contention are key ministries like Home Affairs and Finance. While the Congress wants to keep the Finance portfolio, the JDS wants the ministry under Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The Congress also wants to keep Home Ministry with one of its minister.

Notably, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had said on Sunday that he was at the "mercy of Congress" and could not take any decision without consulting the alliance partner. "The people of the state rejected me and our party. I had sought an absolute majority. I have heard the statements of farm leaders too and how much they supported me," he had said.

"Mine is not an independent government. I had requested the people to give me a mandate that prevents me from succumbing to any pressure other than you. But today I am at the mercy of the Congress. I am not under the pressure of the 6.5 crore people of the state," said Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress government in Karnataka had last week won the trust vote comfortably amid a walkout by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Vidhana Soudha.

The motion expressing confidence in the Kumaraswamy government was adopted by voice vote in the presence of JD (S)-Congress coalition MLAs and other lawmakers supporting the government. As many as 117 MLAs voted in favour of the Congress-JDS alliance government.

The floor test has brought an end to the 10-day political uncertainty in the state that began after the state gave a fractured mandate in the assembly elections. While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JDS has 37 seats, along with two independent candidates. Kumaraswamy had won from two constituencies. After a high drama, 58-year-old Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka at a grand assembly of leaders of the non-BJP parties on Thursday last.