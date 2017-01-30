Kambala: Karnataka HC asks petitioner to come back once SC delivers verdict on Jallikattu
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing against ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race held annually in the state, for two weeks.
According to a report, the bench hearing the matter advised the petitioner to come back to the court once the Supreme Court grants a verdict on Jallikattu.
A massive protest rally was organised against the ban on Kambala in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district on Saturday on the lines of the successful Jallikattu stir in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Protestors took out a procession in the Moodabidri town of Dakshin Kannada district. Thousands gathered to witness around 50 pairs of buffaloes being paraded on one-kilometre-long Kambala track from Swaraj Maidan in Moodabidri to the Kadalakere area.
The sport was banned in November by the Karnataka high court in an interim order while hearing a case filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), one of the largest animal rights organisations in the world. The next hearing on the case is on Monday.
Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race held in marshy fields in the coastal districts of the state.
Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive protest earlier this month over the apex court's verdict of banning Jallikattu, prompting the O Paneerselvam government to table a bill in the state assembly to legalise the traditional bull-taming sport.
