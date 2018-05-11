Karnataka elections: IMD predicts rains across the state on voting day

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Karnakata on Saturday - the day the state goes to vote for the next government here.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD's CS Patil said that certain places in the state could witness heavy rainfall as well, accompanied by high-speed winds. "We are expecting light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka tomorrow. At isolated places, we are expecting heavy rainfall, accompanied with wind. Expecting rainfall in evening and night," he said, adding that similar weather patterns may also exist during the day but with less intensity.

Close to 5.6 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in 58,000 booths across the state. Rains and windy conditions however could have an impact on voter turnout.

The IMD earlier this week had also issued an alert for thundershowers and high-speed winds for several states in north India but its prediction eventually turned out to be a damp squib. States look at IMD for putting out early warnings so that local authorities can better brace themselves to handle any possible emergency scenario.