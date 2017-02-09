close
Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant

Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:23
Representational image

Koppal: In a shameful incident, a class 7 student in Karnataka became pregnant after she was allegedly raped on several occasions by her guardian.

The accused worked as a labourer in the Basrikatte village of Koppal district in Karnataka.

He and his blind wife had takenb custody of the girl after her parents abandoned her.

The Times of India quoted a police official saying, "Krishnappa, who is a drunkard, allegedly assaulted and raped the victim on several occasions. He had also threatened the victim of serious consequences if she complained about it.”

The 15-year-old girl is a student of a government school in Karnataka.

Police started the probe after villagers complained against the accused.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:23

