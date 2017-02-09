Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:23
Representational image
Koppal: In a shameful incident, a class 7 student in Karnataka became pregnant after she was allegedly raped on several occasions by her guardian.
The accused worked as a labourer in the Basrikatte village of Koppal district in Karnataka.
He and his blind wife had takenb custody of the girl after her parents abandoned her.
The Times of India quoted a police official saying, "Krishnappa, who is a drunkard, allegedly assaulted and raped the victim on several occasions. He had also threatened the victim of serious consequences if she complained about it.”
The 15-year-old girl is a student of a government school in Karnataka.
Police started the probe after villagers complained against the accused.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 11:23
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos