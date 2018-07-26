हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2018 result declared on official website karresults.nic.in

Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka declared the results for Karnataka PUC 2nd Supplementary Examination 2018 on Thursday.

Candidates can check the results on the official website - karresults.nic.in.

28.3% of the candidates passed in the Karnataka 2nd Supplementary Exam this year. The exam was conducted from June 29 to July 10.

The overall pass percentage in Karnataka PUC Exam 2018 was 59.56%. Stream-wise pass percentage for Science was 67.48%, while Commerce and Arts saw 63.64% and 45.13% respectively. 

Follow the steps below to check the result:

1. Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in
2. Click on the first link which says 'PUC Supplementary Results announced'
3. Enter your login credentials which would be yout registration number and click submit.

The result will be displayed after you click submit. Candidates are advised to save a copy of their results for future references. 

Karnataka resultsKarnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2018Supplementary exam resultsPUC exam resultsPUC exam results 2018

