Hubli accident

Karnataka: 6 dead, over 10 injured after bus collides with lorry near Hubli on NH 63

The accident also left more than 10 people injured.

ANI photo

Bengaluru: At least six people were killed on Saturday after a bus collided with a lorry near Karnataka's Hubli on the National Highway 63. The accident also left more than 10 people injured.

 

More details awaited

