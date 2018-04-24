Karnataka Assembly 2018: State suffered badly under BJP rule, says Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Karnataka has suffered badly under the BJP rule, said HD Deve Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister of India on Tuesday.

“Karnataka suffered badly under BJP rule, they had three Chief Ministers in five years.This is BJP's contribution. In five years of Congress rule though there was only one CM but look what has happened to Lokayukta. Or the Public Service Commission or even the Corporation,” said Gowda.

Earlier, Gowda had said won't form a coalition government with the BJP under any circumstances.

“The state has suffered so badly by the BJP rule. In five years, there were three chief ministers. That is BJP's contribution. I don't want to name the leaders who have gone to jail during BJP rule in Karnataka," the JD (S) supremo told Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI, in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on his term as the Chief Minister, the veteran politician said, “From Day 1, I have stood for secularism, not for emotional politics. When I became the CM, I asked DG Ramalingam how many Muslim constables are there in the Police Department? He said 0.01%. So it was humanity which made me give reservations.”

“I have also to take the blame as I supported Congress (in the Corporation). Just only to protect my secular credentials, I agreed to support them. The BJP was at my doors but I said no to it. But, hereafter supporting (Congress), what is our position?,” questioned Gowda.

Referring to allegations that JDS is a father-son party, Gowda said, “There are 4 former ministers who belong to backward class, and five-time ministers are all in the field. If media doesn't want to take this into consideration but only harp about father and son then I can only laugh at it.”

Earlier, the JDS leader had said that the masses want to see his son.

The Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be held in a single phase on May 12 with the counting of votes scheduled on May 15.