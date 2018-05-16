Karnataka verdict: BS Yeddyurappa elected Karnataka BJP legislative party leader

BENGALURU: Amid the fast-paced political developments a day after Karnataka delivered a fractured-house verdict, BJP Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was elected as the state legislative party leader. The decision was taken during the initial 20 minutes of the legislative party meeting on Wednesday morning.

BJP legislators are now going to meet the Governor, request him to allow BJP to form the government.

Karnataka on Tuesday delivered a hung Assembly, with no party reaching the majority mark. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 104 seats out of the 222 Karnataka Assembly constituencies. The Congress took the second spot with 78 seats while JDS bagged 37 seats to sit on the third spot.

Even before the Election Commission declared the full verdict, intense political bargain began within the state. Acting quickly, Congress reached out to JDS, offering Chief Minister's position to HD Kumaraswamy. The two quickly formed an alliance and reached out to Governor Vajubhai Vala, leaving BJP fuming.

The saffron party, which fell short of just eight seats to attain the magic majority number, also refused to budge and met the governor, staking a claim to form the government.

With the Governor yet to announce his decision, Congress booked more than 100 rooms in Bengaluru's Eagleton resort in an effort to stop the Opposition from poaching and horsetrading.

The Congress-JDS-BSP alliance has already announced HD Kumaraswamy as its chief ministerial candidate. The three parties together have 116 MLAs in Karnataka Assembly, which is four more than the halfway mark in the current house.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who reached the state on Tuesday evening, claimed that BJP will be able to give a stable government in Karnataka after the party emerged as the single largest party in the state Assembly with 104 seats.

The people of Karnataka have rejected Congress. They want a BJP government in the state. Congress is forming an unholy alliance with the JDS. Over 60 percent of Karnataka voters have rejected Congress," he said.