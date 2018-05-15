Karnataka assembly election results 2018: Congress concedes defeat to BJP

Bengaluru: The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress on Tuesday conceded defeat as the vote count in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 showed the BJP comfortably crossing the half-way in 225-member state assembly.

Speaking to the reporters, Energy Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that the numbers indicated that his party was on the way out after five years in power in Karnataka.

The remarks from Shivakumar came after initial rounds of vote counting showed that the BJP was all set to return to power in its southern bastion Karnataka as its candidates crossed the half-way mark in the vote count, stunning and ousting the ruling Congress and leaving the JD-S at the third spot.

Noisy celebrations broke out in party offices in Bengaluru, New Delhi and across Karnataka as Bharatiya Janata Party nominees were on the victory lap in 118 of the 222 constituencies which voted on Saturday.

This was a dramatic jump from the 40 seats the BJP had won five years ago.

The Congress, desperate to retain power in the state amid shrinking appeal nationally, suffered major blows and was ahead only in 62 seats, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah trailing in both the constituencies he contested - Badami and Chamundeshwari.

The Congress leader was way behind GT Deve Gowda of the Janata Dal-Secular in Chamundeshwari, Election Commission officials said. And after leading initially, Siddaramaiah fell behind BR Sriramulu of the BJP in Badami.

In contrast, the BJP's Chief Ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa was ahead of his Congress rival by more than 11,000 votes in Shikaripura.

Any party or alliance will need 113 of the total 224 seats to secure a majority in the state assembly.

Polling did not take place in two constituencies on Saturday.

The BJP was overjoyed. "We are in a jubilant mood because we have crossed the half-way mark. We are confident of winning," spokesman S Shantharam said.

BJP activists and leaders celebrated noisily in both Bengaluru and New Delhi, waving party flags and shouting slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their main vote-getter, and party President Amit Shah.

There were also celebrations outside the residence of Yeddyurappa, who has been Chief Minister earlier too.

The Janata Dal-Secular of former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda, which has been expected to play the role of a kingmaker in the event of a hung Assembly, was leading in 40 seats - the same number it won five years ago.

As the vote count progressed, BJP leaders became assertive, saying they were confident of taking power again in Karnataka while Congress leaders began to speak about the possibility of an alliance with the JD(S).

BJP leader and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda said that there was no question of any alliance.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of Karnataka, met BJP President Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Analysts said the BJP was leading in the Lingayat dominated seats and the JD(S) in Vokkaliga dominated areas.

Expectations of a BJP victory in Karnataka lifted the key Indian equity indices during the mid-morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, broadly subdued Asian indices and disappointing macro-economic inflation data points released on Monday capped some gains.

Sector-wise, healthy buying was witnessed in banking, capital goods, metals, consumer durables and automobile stocks.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,993.53 points and a low of 35,498.83 points during the intra-day trade.

