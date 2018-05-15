Karnataka results: Rahul Gandhi thanks those who voted for Congress, says 'will fight for you'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked the voters of Karnataka who voted for the Congress. He also thanked workers and leaders of the Congress party for their dedication and hard work.

"A big thank you to all those who voted for the Congress in these elections. We appreciate your support and will fight for you. Thank you also to our workers and leaders for their dedication and untiring hard work in support of the party," the Congress chief tweeted.

The Karnataka Assembly election results threw up an unexpected suspense on Tuesday, as a simple majority tantalisingly eluded BJP and the Congress quickly proclaimed support to third-placed JD(S) to keep the saffron party out of power.

All eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala who will have to decide whether to call BJP, the single largest winner of seats, to try to form the government or go with the JD(S)-Congress combine, which together have a clear majority.

Both sides rushed to meet the Governor, their vehicles slowly cutting through the throngs of party workers and supporters assembled outside the Raj Bhavan gates and staked claim to power.

In a roller-coaster ride for BJP, it initially appeared that the party was set to return to power after a five-year hiatus with a resounding majority. But as all the trends became known, it appeared the party will fall a few seats short of the 112 needed to form the government.

BJP's CM candidate Yeddyurappa said the people of Karnataka had rejected the Siddaramaiah government "lock, stock and barrel". "The Congress is trying to subvert the popular mandate and come back to power through the back door. People of Karnataka will never accept this," he added.

Elections for 222 seats in Karnataka was held on May 12. A record 72.36 percent of the 5.07 crore electorate cast their votes.

(With PTI inputs)