Karnataka assembly election results 2018: Time for Congress to change its name to 'PMP', says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: With the BJP leading in the Karnataka assembly elections 2018, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday took potshots at the Congress, saying it's time for the party to change its name from INC to 'Congress (PMP)'.

The BJP leader's PMP remark referred to the only three places where the Congress party is in power now.

Remarks from the MP CM came shortly after the Election Commission figures showed that the BJP was surging ahead in over 112 seats and appeared set for getting a majority in the 225-member Karnataka Assembly.

Reacting to it, Chouhan said the Indian National Congress (INC) should now change its name.

"With this #KarnatakaVerdict it's time for Congress to change its name from Indian National Congress to Congress (PMP) Congress - Punjab, Mizoram, Puducherry," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Polling in Karnataka was held for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats on May 12.

In the outgoing Assembly, the Congress had 122 seats, the BJP and the JD(S) 40 each, and smaller parties and independents 22 seats.

(With PTI inputs)