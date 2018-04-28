Karnataka assembly elections 2018: 2,655 candidates in the fray

Bengaluru: A total of 2,655 candidates are in fray for the ensuing May 12 Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, according to a data from the state Chief Electoral Office.

Of the 3,509 who filed valid nominations by the last date on Tuesday, 583 candidates withdrew by Friday and 271 were rejected after their papers were scrutinised on Wednesday, according to the data which was made available on Friday night.

Of the candidates in the fray, including 219 women, 222 are from the ruling Congress, 224 from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 201 from Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), 1,155 Independents and 800 from other national, regional and fringe parties, according to the final list released by the poll panel.

Mulbagal constituency in the state`s Kolar district has the highest number of contesting candidates with 39 in fray for the seat.

Friday was the last date for the candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Polling will be held in a single phase for all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 15 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The votes will be counted on May 15.