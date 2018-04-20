Karnataka assembly elections 2018: After seeking blessings in earnest, Siddaramaiah files nomination

Having sought blessings at the Chamundeshwari Temple and looking to win another term as Karnataka's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah filed his nomination for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2018 - scheduled for next month.

In what has quickly escalated into a heated battle in which verbal duels occur daily, Siddaramaiah and BJP leaders have been sparring relentlessly in the run-up to the elections. Also in the run-up to the elections, there has been speculation if the Congress leader would be contesting from two seats. In what is being widely seen as a risky move though, Siddaramaiah has been fielded from the Chamundeshwari constituency - possibly vacating his seat at Varuna for his son Yathindra who is all-set to make debut in politics.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah files nomination for #KarnatakaElections2018 from Chamundeshwari constituency. pic.twitter.com/Kxw4G4bA0Y — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2018

PTI had reported earlier this month that a delegation of Congress leaders from North Karnataka had met Siddaramaiah and urged him to contest from Badami constituency as well. While Congress went on to name Devraj Patil as its nominee from Badami, the issuing of B-form (required to be filed by a political party mentioning name of its approved candidate) to Patil was been put on hold.

Political analysts strongly believe though that regardless of whether he contests from two seats or not, much of what Siddaramaiah says and does will determine Congress' fortunes in the state. In what is a battle of prestige between the Congress - a party fast losing its grip on states across India, and BJP - a party looking to build momentum ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, allegations have flown thick and fast.

While Siddaramaiah has accused BJP of being a party of criminals and its CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa of being corrupt, BJP has hit back with national party chief Amit Shah tearing into Congress for years of mis-rule in the Karnataka.