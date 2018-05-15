हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: As BJP wins, Congress raises questions on EVMs yet again

Reacting to the rout of the Congress in the state, party workers questioned why BJP is not ready for the use of ballot papers in elections. 

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form government in Karnataka, the Congress has yet again pointed fingers at the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Reacting to the rout of the Congress in the state, party workers questioned why BJP is not ready for the use of ballot papers in elections. 

"I am saying it from day 1, there is no political party in India which has not raised questions on EVMs, even BJP has done it in the past. Now when all parties are doubting EVMs then what problem does BJP have in conducting polls through ballot," Congress leader Mohan Prakash said.

While the Congress conceded defeat in the elections, it added that the blame of the loss cannot be on party president Rahul Gandhi. "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have en-cashed it in a proper way and because of which we lost it," Karnataka Minister DK Shivkumar said on Tuesday.

While Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the state, CM Siddaramaiah has been fighting to save the two seats he contested from. He has managed to win Badami after trailing for a long time initially, he has lost from Chamundeshwari to JDS candidate Devegowda by a huge margin. 

