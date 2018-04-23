Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of 7 candidates

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12.

Here's the list -

AC No. Name of Assembly Constituency Name of Candidate 112 Bhadravati Shri GR Pravin Patil 153 Yeshvanthapura Sri Jaggesh 172 BTM Layout Sri Lallesh Reddy 183 Ramanagaram Smt. H Lilavathi 184 Kanakapura Smt. Nandini Gowda 195 Belur Sri HK Suresh 196 Hassan Sri J Preetham Gowda

With less than a month left for Karnataka to go to polls, both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered a high-pitched battle on the ground and on social media.

The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government in Karnataka, which is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The BJP had last month earlier released its first list of 72 candidates following a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee. The committee had met at BJP's Headquarters in New Delhi with party President Amit Shah and committee members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj present.

Karnataka polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12 and the counting of votes will be done on May 15. VVPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls.

The date of notification was April 17 and the last date to file nominations is April 24. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 25 and the last day for withdrawal is April 27.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.

While Siddaramaiah-led Congress is eyeing a second term in the state, BJP wants to spread its wings to the 22nd state.