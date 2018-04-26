Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Campaign with full force, all men and women must be on the ground, PM tells BJP members

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to get to the ground and campaign for the party with full force for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. "Both men and women should campaign in equal numbers and everyone must be on the ground. For every 10 men, there should be 10 women campaigning on the ground too," he said.

Hitting out at opposition parties, he said that they do not want to talk about development. "We know other political parties hesitate to talk about development because development can be quantified. This was unacceptable to those parties which only concentrated on division. We govern and also fight elections based only on development model," he said.

He alleged that opposition parties have been indulging in caste-based politics. "If you analyse last few elections, you will realise how few political parties have indulged only in dividing societies on religious lines. They exploit emotions of some community before elections and forget them after the elections," he said.

"Congress has resorted to rampant lying after a series of defeats in elections. In such circumstances, karyakartas must stand their ground, expose their lies and also fight their means of deceiving people by hiring foreign agencies," he added.

PM Modi was interacting with all BJP candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and members of the Karnataka faction through the NaMo app. He said that since the nomination process has now ended for Karnataka election, all party members and candidates should reach out to every resident of the state to listen to their grievances.

When asked what candidates should do to reach out to people, he said: "Do not aim at winning the state but aim at winning booths. Analyse which booth you can win. Speak to people and win their hearts."