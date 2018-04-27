Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: CM Siddaramaiah calls Adityanath 'a minus point for BJP'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is of the opinion that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will prove to be a liability for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will have a negative impact on the party if he campaigns in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections.

"If Adityanath comes here, it will be a minus point for BJP. What has he done in UP? In one year he failed miserably. In his own constituency, BJP was defeated. Why should he come here and do anything," said Siddaramaiah on Thursday while responding to reports of Yogi Adityanath's plan to address over 35 rallies and road shows in the state.

If Adityanath comes here, it'll be minus point for BJP. What has he done in UP? In 1 yr he failed miserably. In his own constituency, BJP was defeated. Why should he come here & do anything?: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on question on UP CM campaigning for #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/pvwA6BtAIA — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2018

According to Karnataka BJP leaders, Adityanath's Nath sect has a considerable following in coastal regions of Karnataka and they are banking on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to defeat the Congress in those seats. Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi had on Thursday said in Lucknow that Adityanath's tour will start on May 3. He had added that Adityanath will address rallies from May 7 to 10 in the state.

Siddaramaiah has been extremely vocal against Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his election speeches and even called the duo "North Indian imports". He had also mocked BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and called him a "dummy."

BJP, too, had hit back at Siddaramaiah accusing him of trying to divide North and South India.

"Imports? How much low can you stoop Mr CM? Your attempt at North-South divide is disgusting. But we understand your anxiety. While you are rejected by your own constituents, PM Modi has a pan India appeal. It's time you learn a thing or "two about leadership when he's here," BJP tweeted.

The party had also taken potshots at Sonia Gandhi and asked Siddaramaiah what he had to say about occupants of 10, Janpath.

Karnataka has a 225-member Assembly but voting takes place for 224 seats and one is reserved for the Anglo-Indian community who is nominated by the state governor. Voting for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will take place on May 12 while counting of votes and results will be declared on May 15.