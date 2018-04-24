Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: CM Siddaramaiah rules out Congress-JDS alliance after polls

New Delhi: Even as campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 gathers momentum, state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday claimed that there was no truth in reports in some sections of media of the Congress entering into an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) after elections to form a government if there was a split verdict.

"This situation does not arise at all. I am very confident that we will form the government on our own with a clear majority," ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. He added that the JDS leadership of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy were day-dreaming about playing the role of a kingmaker in Karnataka after the elections.

Claiming that Congress was a truly secular party, Siddaramaiah said that JDS will not have any major role to play after the Karnataka Assembly election results are declared. The Karnataka chief minister added that the Congress government had taken the state forward in the last five years and it will pay rich dividends on May 12 when voting takes place.

"Why Yeddyurappa, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Kumaraswamy are attacking me? Why can Kumaraswamy not attack Yeddyurappa or BJP? It's a game plan and an internal understanding of them to overthrow our government. No such thing will happen," he said. Siddaramaiah is contesting from two constituencies - Chamundeshwari and Badami.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda alleged Karnataka suffered during the BJP rule from 2008 to 2013 in the state. He pointed out that the BJP changed the chief minister thrice during the five-year period leading to lack of development in the state while ruling out an alliance with the party.

Karnataka will vote in a single phase on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15. The state has a 225-member Assembly but voting takes place for 224 seats and one seat has an Anglo-India representative nominated by the governor.

(With ANI inputs)