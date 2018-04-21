Couple designs wedding invitation like a voter ID card to spread awareness for Karnataka polls

An activist in Karnataka is taking his wedding as an opportunity to inspire people to vote in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The activist, Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar, designed his wedding card like a voter ID. The card has the photo of the couple and has a unique number 'SJMRG27042018' which is a combination of the initials of the bride and the groom as well as the wedding date.

The date of the wedding is written on the front side of the card page along with the time and place. The couple has reportedly printed about 1,200 such cards. The invite has also reportedly been sent to Haveri Deputy Commissioner Dr Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police Dr K Parashurama.

Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar, a Kannada activist from Haveri, has designed his wedding card like a voter ID a unique number 'SJMRG27042018', bride-groom with wedding date front page has wedding date & time along with couple's name printed about 1,200 cards._#KarnatakaElection pic.twitter.com/w1NhcUtpzf — Mohsin Ahmed (@mohsinstats) April 20, 2018

As per a report in the Bangalore Mirror, Siddappa is an employee with Railways at Vasco in Goa. He said he has worked in the past to promote Kannada and hence wanted to do something unique for the wedding that could help in the promotion of the language.

"Being the state president of Kannada Srujanasheela Balaga, we do visit Kannada schools and distribute Kannada books. I also enjoy writing limericks," he was quoted as saying.

While he was pondering over what special he could do, his friend suggested that he should do something to encourage voting as the elections are just a few weeks away. Siddappa with the help of his friend designed a wedding card which looks similar to a voting ID card. Even the fonts and style used in the card have been kept similar.

Instead of the title Election Commission of India, they have used the national emblem in the invitation card. The second page of the card mentions details of the wedding venue, telephone numbers and also a signature of family members.

The card also has messages on the importance of blood donation and voting. It states that the voters should not sell votes and "exercise the franchise with clear conscience". While it asks guests to be present for the wedding day, it also urges them to compulsorily vote on the May 12.

Siddappa's wedding with his fiance Jyothi is set to take place on April 27.