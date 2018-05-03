Even an illiterate won't call Army chief a 'goonda' like Congress did: PM Modi in Karnataka

KALABURGI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched an all-out attack on the Congress saying that the party is in a habit of forgetting the contributions of martyrs and insulting them repeatedly. Recalling the reaction of the Congress to the surgical strike that the Indian Army conducted on Pakistan in September 2016, the Prime Minister said: "Congress is in a habit to insult the martyrs. When our soldiers conducted surgical strikes, the Congress sought proofs to believe whether it took place or not. Should our soldiers be carrying cameras along with guns with them to collect proofs?," the PM asked adding that the Congress has insulted Field Marshal KM Cariappa and other soldiers also in the past.

Modi also referred to a statement by former Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit where he likened Army chief General Bipin Rawat to a “sadak ka gunda”. Modi said: "After the surgical strike, a Congress leader called the Army chief a goonda (thug). Even an illiterate would not commit the mistake of calling our soldiers a thug."

Speaking at a rally in Kalaburgi ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, he said the polls were not about electing ministers but about deciding the future of Karnataka. "It is about the security of women, the development of farmers. Do not assume that this election is only about electing MLAs, it is much more than that," he said.

He added that the people of Karnataka have been in trouble for 5 years and that there was no need to endure the Congress anymore. "The same cry is in every corner of Karnataka. Change the government and get BJP to power," he said.

Thanking the huge congregation of people who had gathered for the rally, he said that people coming in huge numbers shows that they are ready for a change. "If you are looking at this mass meeting, you are ready to endure this burning heat. Make sure the number of people who have gathered here are the same as who go out to vote on 12 May. It's the future of Karnataka. Let's change the future of Karnataka. The central government will always be in line with the dreams of your development," he added.