Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Is your name on the voter's list? Here's how to check online

BENGALURU: Karnataka went to polls early on Saturday morning with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2500 candidates, contesting from 222 assembly seats.

Remember that, you can only vote from the your allocated polling booth in a certain constituency if your name in the voter's list or the electoral roll.

Sounds easy right? But how can you check your name on the list?

Below, we present a quick guide on how to check your name on the voter's list online:

Step 1: Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer website

1. Go to the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka: http://ceokarnatakatemp.kar.nic.in.

2. Now from the options below, click on 'Search my Name in Voter List' link.

3. Now search for your registered name via one of the following

Search with Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) number.

Search with Name and Other Details

Search Status of Application through your Cellphone number

If you're unable to access that 'Search my Name in Voter List' link, try the alternation Mirror sites: 'Search Name-Mirror Site-1', 'Search Name-Mirror Site-2'

Alternatively, you can also click on Electoral Rolls list and search for your name

Step 2: National Voters’ Services Portal

You can also search for your name by accessing on the National Voters’ Services Portal: http://electoralsearch.in/. Just enter the details asked and results will reflect on screen.





Step 3: Polling booth details

If you're sure about your name in the voter's list and just want to know the details of your polling station, such as address and other details, you can simply send an SMS.

SMS your EPIC (Voter ID) card Number to +91 9731979899:

Type KAEPIC <space> ID Card No.

Send to +91 9731979899.

Step 4: How to vote without Voter ID card?

If your name is on the electoral roll, but you do not have the EPIC card, you can still vote. Carry a valid ID card that can act as alternative photo ID cards to the polling booth. ID cards accepted by the Election Commission are: