Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results for Haliyal, Kumta, Bhatkal, Karwar, Sirsi, Yellapur, Hangal, Vijayanagara, Shiggaon, Haveri, Hirekerur, Byadgi, Ranebennur, Hadagali, Hagaribommanahalli

BENGALURU: Within the first hour of counting during Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018, a flip-flop between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress emerged. But soon BJP surged ahead in 102 seats, while Congress was leading in 65 seats. JDS+ was also leading in 41 seats, while others led in 3 seats.

The Karnataka Assembly Election results, counting of which are currently underway at 38 centres in 30 districts. In this article, let us take a look at the election trends for 15 constituencies: Haliyal, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Sirsi, Yellapur, Hangal, Shiggaon, Haveri, Byadgi, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Hadagali(SC), Hagaribommanahalli (SC) and Vijayanagara. By the end of the day, the fates of over 2,600 candidates, contesting from 222 seats out of 225-assembly constituencies, including 36 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes, will be decided.

A whopping 72.13 percent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate voted on Saturday, May 12, recording the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years. Postal ballots will be counted first, before the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are opened, confirmed election officers.

The results of these high-pitched elections are being touted to be the precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019, with many predicting the winner of these polls will be the kingmaker.

The ruling Congress, which is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state, fought in all 222 constituencies. The BJP, which currently has formed government solo or in alliance in 21 states and eyeing the 22nd state, also fought from 222 constituencies. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielded candidates for 201 seats while its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested from 21 seats. There were 1,155 Independents and about 800 candidates from national, regional and fringe parties.

Meanwhile, exit polls have forecast a hung Assembly with almost all of them predicting a close contest between the ruling Congress and its main rival the BJP with JDS expected to play the role of a kingmaker if no party manages to secure a majority on its own. At present, the majority mark is 112 as results will be declared for only 222 seats. While Karnataka Assembly has 225 seats, voting takes place for 224 constituencies as one is a nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community.