Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results for Kampli, Siruguppa, Ballari Rural, Bellary City, Sandur, Kudligi, Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Jagalur, Harapanahalli, Harihar

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party surged ahead in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018, leading in 105 seats, while Congress was leading in just 65 seats. JDS+ is ahead in 41 seats, while others led in 3 seats. At present, the majority mark is 112 as results will be declared for only 222 seats. In this article, let us take a look at the election trends for 15 constituencies - Kampli, Siruguppa, Ballari Rural, Bellary City, Sandur, Kudligi, Molakalmuru, Challakere, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Hosadurga, Holalkere, Jagalur, Harapanahalli, and Harihar.

Within the first hour of counting during Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018, a flip-flop ensued between the BJP and Congress. But soon BJP surged ahead, inching close to the majority mark.

The Karnataka Assembly Election results, counting of which are currently underway at 38 centres in 30 districts. By the end of the day, the fates of over 2,600 candidates, contesting from 222 seats out of 224-assembly constituencies, including 36 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes, will be decided.

Over 72 percent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate voted on Saturday, May 12, recording the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years.

Siddaramaiah-led Congress, which is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state, fought in all 222 constituencies. The BJP, which is eyeing the 22nd state in its kitty, also fought from 222 constituencies. BS Yeddyurappa is BJP's chief ministerial candidate. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielded candidates for 201 seats while its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested from 21 seats. There were 1,155 Independents and about 800 candidates from national, regional and fringe parties.