Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: KR Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Rajaji Nagar

BENGALURU: As the counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 began at 38 centres in 30 districts, a neck-and-neck fight was witnessed between the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP. The BJP soon moved ahead leading on 102 seats, while the Congress was leading on 65 seats. JDS+ was leading on 41 seats and others were on 3 seats. The latest updates of the following constituencies will be available here - K R Pura, Byatarayanapura, Yeshvanthapura, Dasarahalli, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleshwaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, C V Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanti Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Rajaji Nagar.

A single-phase polling was held in 222 constituencies out of the 224 elected seats in the Assembly, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The voting in Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency was deferred after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in a Bengaluru apartment. The polling for the RR Nagar seat has been rescheduled for May 28 while the result will be announced on May 31.

Karnataka went to polls on May 12 with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates, contesting from 222 assembly seats. The overall voter turnout recorded was 72.13 per cent.

While the Opposition BJP is eyeing to dethrone the ruling Congress government in the state, the Siddaramaiah-led grand old party is confident about regaining power for a second consecutive term. The 2018 Karnataka elections exit polls conducted by different channels showed that the state is readying for a hung assembly. While some polls showed Congress as the single largest party, others claimed that the BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot, according to most exit polls.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year. Now it is to see if the Congress can restore power or the Narendra Modi-powered BJP will foil its plan and make a comeback with BS Yeddyurappa at the helm in Karnataka.