Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: Krishnarajanagara, Hunasuru, Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet

BENGALURU: BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday crossed the halfway mark leading on 117 seats in the high-pitched Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Here are the latest updates for Krishnarajanagara, Hunasuru, Heggadadevankote, Nanjangud, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Varuna, T Narasipur, Hanur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet assembly constituencies of Karnataka.

A single-phase polling was held in 222 constituencies out of the 224 elected seats in the Assembly, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The election for the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar on May 4. The Election Commission has deferred the polls for the Rajarajeswari Nagar seat to May 28 after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in a Bengaluru apartment.

The exit polls for Karnataka polls 2018 conducted by different channels predicted a hung assembly. While some polls speculated Congress as the single largest party, others claimed that the BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot, according to most exit polls.

While the Siddaramaiah-led ruling Congress is confident of restoring power for a second consecutive term, the Opposition BJP is eyeing to spread its wings on the 22nd state. The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year. Now it is to see if the Congress can restore power or the Narendra Modi-powered BJP will foil its plan and make a comeback with BS Yeddyurappa at the helm in Karnataka.

Karnataka went to polls on May 12 with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates, contesting from 222 assembly seats. The overall voter turnout recorded was 72.13 per cent.