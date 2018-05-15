Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Results: Nelamangala Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna, Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajapete, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere, Belur

BENGALURU: Within a few hours of counting in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday crossed the halfway mark securing majority with 120 seats. All eyes are set on this high-pitched polls as the results of it are being touted to be the precursor to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019, with many predicting the winner of these polls will be the kingmaker. Here are the latest updates for Nelamangala Magadi, Ramanagaram, Kanakapura, Channapatna, Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Nagamangala, Krishnarajapete, Shravanabelagola, Arsikere and Belur.

The counting of votes is currently underway at 38 centres in 30 districts across the state. A single-phase polling was held in 222 constituencies out of the 224 elected seats in the Assembly, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The polling in Karnataka was held on May 12 with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2600 candidates, contesting from 222 assembly seats. The overall voter turnout recorded was 72.13 per cent.

While the Siddaramaiah-led ruling Congress is confident of restoring power for a second consecutive term, the Opposition BJP is eyeing to spread its wings on the 22nd state. The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year. Now it is to see if the Congress can restore power or the Narendra Modi-powered BJP will foil its plan and make a comeback with BS Yeddyurappa at the helm in Karnataka.

The exit polls for Karnataka polls 2018 conducted by different channels predicted a hung assembly. While some polls speculated Congress as the single largest party, others claimed that the BJP will win the largest number of seats. JD-S will remain at the third spot, according to most exit polls.