Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Most pre-poll surveys show Congress ahead, but BJP close second

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP are headed for a neck-and-neck finish in the Karnataka Assembly elections, according to most of the opinion polls.

The majority mark is 113 seats in the 225-member Karnataka Assembly. While elections are held for 224 seats, one member is nominated by the state Governor from the Anglo-Indian community.

Following are some of the polls that have predicted a hung Assembly -

- According to the Times Now-VMR pre-poll survey, the incumbent Congress is likely to get 91 seats and the BJP may end up with 89 seats. On the other hand, HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) is predicted to get 40 seats.

- As per the India Today Group's Karvy Insights opinion poll, the Congress is likely to win 90-101 seats and the saffron party 78-86 seats, while the JD(S) would secure 34-43 seats.

- A pre-poll survey conducted by NewsX-CNX has said that the Congress party is likely to win 90 seats, while the BJP may get 87 seats. The JD(S) is projected to win 39 seats. Others may get 7 seats.

- ABP News-CSDS survey has said that Congress could win 97 seats and the BJP 84 seats, while the JD(S) is projected to get 37 seats.

- India TV pre-poll survey says that the Congress is likely to win 96 seats, BJP 85 seats and the and the JD(S) 38 seats.

- The C-Four survey had predicted that the BJP may end up with 68 seats and the Congress will bag 123 seats. The JD(S) is likely to get 32 seats. Others may get 4 seats.

- VMR opinion poll has predicted 89 seats for the BJP and 91 for the Congress, while the JD(S) may bag 40 seats and Others 4.

- Jan ki Baat has said that the BJP could win between 102-108 seats and the Congress is likely to end up with 72-74 seats. The JD(S) may bag 42-44 seats.

- Suvarna opinion poll predicted that BJP is likely to get 102 seats and Congress, 72, with JD(S) projected to end up with 44 seats. Others may get 4 seats.

The elections in the southern state will take place on May 12, while the results will be announced on May 15.

The campaigning in the state has been highly-charged with attacks and counter attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and party president Amit Shah have been spearheading the campaign. For the Congress, party chief Rahul Gandhi has led from the front, along with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

While the BJP has accused the ruling dispensation of neglecting the state, the Congress has charged the saffron party of not keeping the promises that they had made in 2014 Lok Sabha poll. The BJP is hoping to topple the Siddaramaiah government and come back to power in the southern state for the second time and gain traction for 2019 General Elections. On the other hand, Rahul is keen to win the state in order to turn around the fortunes of the Congress.