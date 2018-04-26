Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to campaign

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the star campaigner for his party Janata Dal-United (JDU) in the Karnataka assembly polls, a party leader said here on Thursday. Besides Nitish, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is one of the star campaigners for the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections. He will also campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitish, also the JD-U President, will campaign for 35 candidates of his party who are contesting the polls. "Nitish Kumar is the party`s star campaigner in Karnataka polls. He will visit Karnataka either at the end of this month or in the first week of May," Vashisht Narayan Singh, JDU`s Bihar unit President, said here on Thursday.

According to Singh, JD-U`s Rajya Sabha MP, the party has announced the names of 20 star campaigners for the Karnataka polls. The party has already announced the names of its candidates. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, has been made the star campaigner by party ally Congress for the Karnataka polls.

Tejashwi, 27, is likely to visit Karnataka soon to campaign for Congress candidates, RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav said.