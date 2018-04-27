Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi to release poll manifesto shortly

MANGALURU: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who's in Karnataka for the seventh leg of poll campaign, will release the party's election manifesto for upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on Friday. The single-phased polls are scheduled to be held on May 12, with the counting on May 15.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior Congress leader KC Venugopal are expected to be present at the event.

The Gandhi scion will later address public meetings in Bantwal and Gonikoppal towns in Dakshina Kannada district and in Mysuru's Periyapatna later in the day.

According to sources, Congress may announce several sops in it's manifesto, including reservation for Lingayata and 33% reservation for women in elections. The party could also dole out laptops to students.

Rahul Gandhi’s itinerary

09:45 hrs: Release of Election Manifesto at TMA Pai Convention Hall, MG Road, Mangaluru

11:00 hrs: Corner Meeting at Bantwal, District Dakshina Kannada

13:15 hrs: Visit to Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple, District Dakshina Kannada

15:30 hrs: Corner Meeting at Gonikoppal, District Kodagu

17:45 hrs: Corner Meeting at Periyapatana, District Mysuru

Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting mining baron Reddy brothers.

Thursday made yet another attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving hugs to foreign leaders and dignitaries by saying that there were "some things a hug can buy", but for US visas "you're on your own".

The Gandhi scion also described the proposed changes in US visa rules as a "huge setback" for India, which he felt would make it extremely difficult for Indians to obtain a US permit to visit or stay in the country.

Rahul took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, ''New US Visa Rules, huge setback for India...There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you’re on your own. Foreign Policy by Narendra Modi, Foreword by Donald Trump.

New US Visa Rules, huge setback for India... There are some things a hug can buy. For visas, you’re on your own. Foreign Policy by Narendra Modi, Foreword by Donald Trump.https://t.co/K2Mchgqwpk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2018

Gandhi has earlier attacked the Prime Minister over what he termed 'hugplomacy' after Pakistan released 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest.