Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Serious criminal cases against several Congress, BJP and JDS candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) have announced the initial list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The BJP has announced 154 candidates in its two lists so far, Congress released a list of 218 candidates, while the JDS has released a list of 126 candidates so far.

Of the 154 names of candidates announced in the two lists by BJP on April 8 and on April 16, 111 candidates had contested assembly elections in 2013. Of the 218 candidates who have been named by the Congress in its first list, 148 candidates had contested assembly elections in 2013. In the JDS too, the list of the 126 candidates includes 58 candidates who had contested assembly elections in 2013.

As per the election affidavits submitted by candidates in the past elections, 48 Congress candidates, 30 BJP candidates and 17 JDS candidates have criminal cases listed against them. Out of these, 23 Congress candidates, 19 BJP and 9 JDS candidates have serious criminal cases against. The election affidavits were analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms and Karnataka Election Watch. The candidates contesting the polls, have not submitted their latest affidavits for the Karnataka elections so far.

As per the analysis of the past details, Congress candidates have assets worth Rs 28 crore, JDS candidates have assets worth Rs 14 crore and BJP candidates have assets worth Rs 8 crore.