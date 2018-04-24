Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Siddaramaiah not bothered about Opposition in Badami

BENGALURU: Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not fretting over Opposition candidate contesting against him from Badami.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the veteran Congress leader said, “I am least bothered by who will contest against me there (Badami) – whether it is Sriramal or Yeddyurappa. I have faith in the voters, they will not leave me.”

Karnataka Assembly elections are set to be held on May 12, with counting on May 15.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who'll be contesting from two constituencies - Chamundeshwari and Badami, is likely to take on BJP's Sreeramulu or Yeddyurappa.

On Monday, he refuted all reports of forging a post-poll alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) in the event of a hung assembly in the Karnataka legislative assembly elections.

"This situation does not arise at all. I am very confident that we will form the government on our own with a clear majority," ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. He added that the JDS leadership of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy were day-dreaming about playing the role of a kingmaker in Karnataka after the elections.

"Why Yeddyurappa, Amit Shah, Narendra Modi and Kumaraswamy are attacking me? Why can Kumaraswamy not attack Yeddyurappa or BJP? It's a game plan and an internal understanding of them to overthrow our government. No such thing will happen," he said.

Earlier, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister of India Gowda said that Karnataka has suffered badly under the BJP rule.

“Karnataka suffered badly under BJP rule, they had three Chief Ministers in five years.This is BJP's contribution. In five years of Congress rule though there was only one CM but look what has happened to Lokayukta. Or the Public Service Commission or even the Corporation,” said Gowda.