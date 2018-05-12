Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed, Congress will get over 120 seats, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: BS Yeddyurappa is "mentally disturbed,” said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as Karnataka went to polls on Saturday. He added that Congress will win over 120 seats. His statement on Yeddyurappa came when a reporter asked his views on the later offering prayers at temple.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa was one of the few early voters on Saturday morning. Yeddyurappa voted in Shikarpur in Shimoga. Just before casting his vote, he said that people are fed up with the Siddaramaiah government. "I urge the people to come out and vote for BJP. I assure the people of Karnataka that I'm going to give good governance," Yeddyurappa said.

The state assembly polls, being viewed as a precursor to national elections 2019, is one of the most complex elections of the state. While the ruling Congress and the BJP are the main contenders for power, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JDS is likely to play the kingmaker, according to most surveys and opinion polls.

Later, Siddaramaiah thanked people for standing in queues to vote in the elections. "Today People of Karnataka are standing in queues to create history & show the nation the way to liberal, progressive, peaceful & compassionate politics & governance. I thank them for their support & wish them well," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

About 11% polling was recorded in the first two hours of voting in Karnataka. Dakshina Karnataka district recorded the highest voter turnout with 16% votes registered until 9:30 AM, followed by Udupi district which recorded 15% turnout. Election authorities said "moderate to brisk" voting has been witnessed in 222 out of 224 seats where polling began at 7 am. People were seen standing in queues to cast their votes in the early hours itself. Senior citizens were seen in good numbers standing in queues at various polling stations to cast their votes early.