Karnataka Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi 'reviews' BJP manifesto, gives it 1 star

New Delhi: Shortly after BJP released its manifesto for the state of Karnataka on Friday in which the party promised flying squads, free smartphones and a lot more, Congress President Rahul Gandhi termed it as a 'poorly crafted fantasy.'

At a time when BJP has swept most states in the country, the party is determined to upstage the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the Karnataka elections scheduled for May 12. In its manifesto, the party made several promises - especially to women, poor and to farmers in the state.

Rahul though tore into the manifesto.

The Congress President mocked the promises in what he termed as his 'new book review'. "The BJP Karnataka Manifesto, inspired by Narendra Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, that has nothing unique to offer voters," he wrote. "If you've read the Congress Manifesto, don't waste your time on this one. Rating: 1/5. Recommendation: Avoid."

New Book Review! The BJP Karnataka Manifesto, inspired by Narendra Modi, is a poorly crafted fantasy built around a weak plot, that has nothing unique to offer voters. If you've read the Congress Manifesto, don't waste your time on this one. Rating: 1/5 ?

Recommendation:Avoid — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2018

The Congress party had released its manifesto for the state last week and had sought to highlight the achievements of the state government. At the time, Rahul Gandhi had said that Siddaramaiah had fulfilled 95 percent of all promises made before the last elections here. At the time, BJP leaders too had dissed the manifesto and called it hollow.

The stakes are high for both Congress and BJP in the upcoming elections. While many feel it is a battle for survival for Congress - a party which has lost in almost every major state barring Punjab, BJP is looking for momentum ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. A win in Karnataka may also give the party a foothold in south India.