Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results: Kaup, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chickamagalur, Tarikere, Kadur, Chikkanayakana, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Kunigal, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday surged ahead in 110 in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018, inching close to the 112 majority mark. The Congress was leading in just 62 seats while JDS+ is ahead in 48 seats.

The stage is set for Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results, results of which will be declared by the end of the day. In this article, we'll follow the election trends for these 15 constituencies: Kaup, Karkala, Sringeri, Mudigere, Chickamagalur, Tarikere, Kadur, Chikkanayakana, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Kunigal, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi |.

The counting is underway at 38 centres in 30 districts across the state. The Election Commission has deployed 16,662 personnel for counting of votes amid tight security. There are three flying squads in every constituency, 154 general observers, 136 expenditure observers, 34 police observers, 10,000 micro observers, 3.2 lakh polling personnel and members of the Central police forces in all polling stations.

Over 72 per cent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate in Karnataka voted on Saturday, May 12, the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years.

The fates of over 2,600 candidates, contesting from 222 seats out of 224-assembly constituencies, including 216 women candidates, will be out by the end of the day.

Elections in two constituencies in Bengaluru District, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, were postponed earlier.

The BJP, which is eyeing the 22nd state, fought from 222 constituencies. BS Yeddyurappa is BJP's chief ministerial candidate. Siddaramaiah-led Congress also fought in all 222 constituencies. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielded candidates for 201 seats while its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested from 21 seats. There were 1,155 Independents and about 800 candidates from national, regional and fringe parties.