Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results: Sira, Pavagada, Madhugiri, Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Shidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivasapur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarpet, Kolar, Malur, Yelahanka

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday surged ahead in 110 in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly Election results 2018, just two seats away from the 112 majority mark. The Congress was leading in just 63 seats while JDS+ is ahead in 42 seats.

The counting of 222 Karnataka Assembly constituencies is underway at 38 centres in 30 districts across the state. On this page, we'll follow the election trends and Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results for these 15 constituencies: Sira, Pavagada, Madhugiri, Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Shidlaghatta, Chintamani, Srinivasapur, Mulbagal, Kolar Gold Field, Bangarpet, Kolar, Malur, Yelahanka.

Karnataka election results 2018 live updates

The Election Commission has deployed 16,662 personnel for counting of votes amid tight security. There are three flying squads in every constituency, 154 general observers, 136 expenditure observers, 34 police observers, 10,000 micro observers, 3.2 lakh polling personnel and members of the Central police forces in all polling stations.

Over 72 per cent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate in Karnataka voted on Saturday, May 12, the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years.

The fates of over 2,600 candidates, contesting from 222 seats out of 224-assembly constituencies, including 216 women candidates, will be out by the end of the day.

Elections in two constituencies in Bengaluru District, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, were postponed earlier.

The BJP, which is eyeing the 22nd state in its kitty, fought from 222 constituencies. BS Yeddyurappa is BJP's chief ministerial candidate. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielded candidates for 201 seats while its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested from 21 seats. There were 1,155 Independents and about 800 candidates from national, regional and fringe parties.