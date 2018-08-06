हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Karnataka bandh: Transport corporations call for strike on Tuesday

Transport corporations across Karnataka have given a call for state-wide strike call on August 7. They have, however, called off the agitation slated in Bengaluru. They have called for protest against Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Representational image

Transport corporations across Karnataka have given a call for state-wide strike call on August 7. They have, however, called off the agitation slated in Bengaluru. They have called for protest against Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Mobile app-based taxi aggregators Ola and Uber have also reportedly extended support to the strike call. Due to this, commuters in Bengaluru may face some problems. The buses of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will ply normally.

KSRTC has also raised objections over the amendments, citing that private entities will enter the public transport sector with the move.

This comes even as the Left has called for an All India Transport strike on Tuesday over its 10-point demand, including price hike of bus tickets.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has also extended its support to the transport strike, which is likely to affect normal life on Tuesday.

CITU President Shyama Chakraborty said, "people will support our cause, we don't have any intention to hamper daily life, but people who are working in unorganized sectors they don't have any other option".

KarnatakaKarnataka transporters strikeKarnataka bandhBangalore bandhBengaluru bandh

